Left Menu

PM, Cong trade rhyming jibes

They are arrogant about their own understanding, dont show them the mirror, they will break it too, he said.Tagging the PMs remarks, the Congress, from its official Twitter handle, hit back at him with its own rhyme.Tumne toh odh rakhein hain naqab, din aur raat mein, tum haqeeqat se muh mod chuke ho.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:50 IST
PM, Cong trade rhyming jibes
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress traded poetic jibes, with the PM accusing it of arrogance and the opposition party hitting back, alleging that he had turned his back on reality.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, Modi recited a poem in Hindi to slam the Congress.

''Woh jab din ko raat kahein, toh turant maan ja, nahi manoge toh woh din mein naqab odh lenge. Zarurat hui toh woh haqeeqat ko thoda bahut marod denge, woh maghroor hain khud ki samajh par beintiha, inhe aaina mat dikhao, woh aaine ko bhi tod denge (When they call day -- night, immediately agree. If you don't agree, they will wear a mask during the day. If need be, they will twist the reality a little bit. They are arrogant about their own understanding, don't show them the mirror, they will break it too),'' he said.

Tagging the PM's remarks, the Congress, from its official Twitter handle, hit back at him with its own rhyme.

''Tumne toh odh rakhein hain naqab, din aur raat mein, tum haqeeqat se muh mod chuke ho. Lashon par lagakar chunavi atthaas, tum sharm kabhi ki chodh chuke ho. Aaine se bhale tum kitna ghabrao, magar desh ke logon se kyu naata todh chuke ho? (You are already wearing a mask day and night, and have turned your back on reality. You have no shame left after doing politics over people's lives. You might be scared of the mirror, but why have you broken ties with the people of the country),'' the party said in its tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022