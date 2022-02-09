Left Menu

Congo warns of security threat amid coup plot reports

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 09-02-2022 04:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 04:25 IST
Congo warns of security threat amid coup plot reports
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi's government has “serious evidence” of a national security threat, a spokesman said on national television Tuesday night in the first official comments since reports of a failed coup plot emerged.

Presidential spokesman Tharcisse Kasongo Mwema said that investigations were ongoing.

“No attempt to destabilize our democratic institutions will be tolerated,” Kasongo said.

Presidential security adviser Francois Beya was arrested by forces from Congo's National Intelligence Agency last Saturday on suspicion of undermining state security, according to human rights activist Georges Kampiamba.

No details have been released about his arrest, though he was believed to still be in National Intelligence Agency's custody.

The reports were enough to prompt members of the president's political party to demonstrate in front of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party headquarters in Kinshasa in a show of support for Tshisekedi.

Felix Tshisekedi, the son of the late Congolese opposition political icon Etienne Tshisekedi, won the presidential election in December 2018 after then-President Joseph Kabila did not run for a third term.

It was Congo's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Kabila's party, though, remained influential with a majority in the parliament so a coalition government was formed. However, Tshisekedi dissolved that alliance two years later amid political deadlock and mustered enough support to then sideline Kabila's party.

Tshisekedi named a new prime minister last February after a Kabila ally who held the post resigned when lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for his ouster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022