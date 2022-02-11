Left Menu

Maharashtra Home Minister urges for peace amid Hijab row

Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse on Friday has requested political parties to not stage protests and maintain peace in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:25 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse on Friday has requested political parties to not stage protests and maintain peace in the state. "First of all, it isn't allowed to protest anywhere, and if someone does, it should be held peacefully. I appeal to political parties not to instigate, and everyone should work to maintain peace," Walse added.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to the college for wearing Hijab earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

