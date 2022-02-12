Assembly polls: EC relaxes rules for rallies, parties can campaign till 10 pm

In view of the substantial reduction in COVID cases in the country as well as in the poll-bound States, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday gave several relaxations to political parties and candidates for campaigning. The Election Commission took a periodic review of the status of COVID in the country especially in the poll-bound states on Saturday.

"As per information received from the Union Health Secretary the ground situation of COVID has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country. Even in the reported cases maximum cases are reported from non-poll going States. The poll going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country," reads EC statement. EC said ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 am before. Political parties and candidates may campaign from 6 am to 10 pm following all COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols of State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA). Further, political parties and candidates may hold their meetings and rallies up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser. Padyatras consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with the prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed. (ANI)

