PM Modi praises Radha Soami Satsang Beas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Radha Soami Satsang Beas’ chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.
''Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
He also posted a picture of their meeting on his Twitter handle. Radha Soami Satsang Beas enjoys a considerable following in Punjab. The state will go to the assembly polls on February 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab polls 2022: AAP's Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Dhuri
Punjab polls 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination papers from Amritsar East
Punjab polls: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Dhuri
Sidhu challenges Majithia to contest Punjab elections only from Amritsar East
Punjab polls 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination papers from Amritsar East