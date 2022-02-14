Left Menu

RJD announces first list of candidates for Bihar MLC polls

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-02-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 00:33 IST
RJD announces first list of candidates for Bihar MLC polls
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition RJD in Bihar on Sunday announced the names of 20 candidates for the elections to the Legislative Council in the state.

While the RJD fielded candidates in 20 of the 24 seats from the local bodies' quota that fell vacant, it left the Bhagalpur seat to CPI.

''The list of candidates for the remaining three seats -- Nawada, Samastipur and Purnia -- will be announced very soon,'' RJD state president Jagdanand Singh said.

Of these seats, 13 were held by the BJP, eight by the JDU, two by the RJD and one by the Congress. The seats are vacant since July last year and the elections are likely to be held soon.

After the seat-sharing talks with the Congress failed last week, the RJD decided to go solo in the MLC polls.

In 2016, the Congress had contested four of the 24 seats, and managed to win one.

However, the Congress wanted to contest six seats as a part of the alliance this time.

The RJD nominated eight Yadav candidates, while five candidates belong to the Bhumihar community and four belong to the Kshatriya community.

Besides, the party has named one candidate each from the Brahmin, Baniya and Muslim communities.

Some of the candidates are Kartikeya Kumar (Patna), Anil Samrat (Bhojpur-Buxar), Rinku Yadav (Gaya), Krishna Singh (Rohtas) and Anuj Singh (Aurangabad).

The CPI candidate in the Bhagalpur seat is Sanjay Yadav. Elected panchayat representatives such as ward members of Gram Panchayats, mukhiyas, Panchayat Samiti members, District Board members, and ward members of the urban local bodies will elect the MLCs from the local bodies' quota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022