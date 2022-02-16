Apna Dal announces two more candidates for UP Assembly polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S) announced the names of two more candidates on Wednesday. Apna Dal is contesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. The party is contesting on 18 seats and the names of 17 candidates have been announced so far.

The party released the twelfth list of candidates today. Apna Dal state vice-president Dr Sunil Patel has been fielded from the Rohaniya constituency of Varanasi. The party fielded Dr RK Patel from the Mariahu Assembly seat. The party has fielded Haider Ali Khan from Suar seat in Rampur district. Apna Dal gave ticket to Dr Surbhi from Kayamganj, Sarol Kuril from Ghatampur, Rashmi Arya from Mauranipur and Ram Niwas Verma from Nanpara. Further, Nagendra Pratap Singh has been fielded from Chail of Kaushambi, Laxmikant Rawat from Bachhrawan seat of Rae Bareli while the party named former MLA Vachaspati from Bara.

Apna Dal is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Apna Dal had contested 11 seats and managed to win nine. This time the party is contesting on 18 seats. Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

