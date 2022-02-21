VHP condemns killing of Bajrang Dal activist, demands curbs on activities of Islamic fundamentalists

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday condemned the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka and alleged that this is an outcome of the ''poison'' that fanatics are spreading in the Muslim community.

Reacting to the killing on Sunday, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain alleged that the 'tukde-tukde' gang under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi works to spread such poison in the name of Muslim appeasement, and demanded that action be taken against such elements to put a curb on their activities.

He also appealed to the Muslim community to change their leaders and show them their place if they do not want to ''go in the direction shown by Jinnah before 1947''.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, 23, was stabbed to death by unidentified people in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

As the incident sparked tension, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders for two days and announced closure of schools and colleges on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he is hopeful about the arrest of the culprits soon.

''Harsha's murder is highly condemnable. This is result of the poison that the Islamic fundamentalist leaders spread in Muslim society in the name of CAA, hijab and namaz in open space,'' the VHP joint general secretary said in a video message.

Organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) openly support them, he said.

''Unfortunately, the tukde-tukde gang under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi works to spread this poison every day in the name of Muslim appeasement,'' he charged.

''Enough is enough. it will not be tolerated anymore. Fanatics should be curbed as per law,'' he said.

The VHP leader said law is taking its course in the Harsha murder case, ''but all these leaders should accept their responsibility also''.

''I want to appeal to Muslim society...Do they want to go in the direction in which (M A) Jinnah wanted to take them before 1947? If not, it's now time (for them) to change their leadership and show them their place. If you won't do, we will have to,'' he added.

