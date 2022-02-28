Left Menu

French communist chief: requisition Russian oligarchs' Riviera villas for war refugees

The presidential candidate for France's communist party said that the sumptuous villas of Russia's oligarch should be requisitioned to house Ukrainian refugees from the war. I propose that the state requisitions them to welcome refugees from Ukraine," French Communist Party PCF president and presidential election candidate Fabien Roussel said on his Twitter feed.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The presidential candidate for France's communist party said that the sumptuous villas of Russia's oligarch should be requisitioned to house Ukrainian refugees from the war. France, especially its Mediterranean Cote d'Azur coast, is home to dozens of multi-million euro villas and yachts of the Russian elite. Many of them also own high-end apartments in the poshest Paris neighborhoods.

"Russian oligarchs close to Putin own numerous billionaires' villas on the Cote d'Azur. I propose that the state requisitions them to welcome refugees from Ukraine," French Communist Party PCF president and presidential election candidate Fabien Roussel said on his Twitter feed. He also called on all French towns and villages to take in at least one or two Ukrainian families.

Roussel scores about 4% in first-round voting intention polls for the April presidential election.

