Left Menu

MP govt employees to get 31 per cent DA

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:47 IST
MP govt employees to get 31 per cent DA
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees will be hiked to 31 per cent from 20 per cent.

''Due to coronavirus, we could not hike the DA of state government employees. But now it will be hiked to 31 per cent and disbursed from April,” he said, addressing a function in Vidisha district.

The decision will benefit around seven lakh employees, officials said.

The announcement came two days before the start of the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh had said that the main opposition party would raise the demand of restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees, on the lines of Rajasthan, in the coming session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022