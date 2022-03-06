Left Menu

IUML Kerala Chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal no more

The arrangements to take the body to his home town are being made now, a senior office bearer of the IUML told PTI.State ministers V Sivankutty and Saji Cheriyan condoled the demise of the IUML supremo.As a senior figure in state politics, he used to maintain close association with everyone and had everyones respect. The demise of Thangal is a great loss to the socio-cultural life of Kerala, Cheriyan said in his message.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:23 IST
IUML Kerala Chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal no more
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala State President of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, died at a private hospital here on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 74.

Thangal was under treatment for various health related ailments at a private hospital in Angamaly near here.

''He passed away shortly after 12 in the afternoon. The arrangements to take the body to his home town are being made now,'' a senior office bearer of the IUML told PTI.

State ministers V Sivankutty and Saji Cheriyan condoled the demise of the IUML supremo.

''As a senior figure in state politics, he used to maintain close association with everyone and had everyone's respect. The demise of Thangal is a great loss to the socio-cultural life of Kerala,'' Cheriyan said in his message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022