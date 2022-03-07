Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Jaipur to discuss post-poll scenario with Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:29 IST
Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Jaipur to discuss post-poll scenario with Gehlot
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios ahead of assembly election results on March 10.

Gandhi, accompanied by the party leader Rajeev Shukla, reached the Jaipur airport where she was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Party sources said she will hold discussions with the chief minister about post-poll scenario in the five states.

From the airport, Gandhi left for the hotel with Gehlot and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022