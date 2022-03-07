Left Menu

JP Nadda on daylong visit to MP on Mar 8

BJP president JP Nadda will hold meetings with party office-bearers from Madhya Pradesh during his one-day visit on Tuesday. Nadda will visit the home of state BJP organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat, whose mother died recently. Nadda will also attend meetings of the partys state office-bearers at BJPs Indore office.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:49 IST
JP Nadda on daylong visit to MP on Mar 8
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda will hold meetings with party office-bearers from Madhya Pradesh during his one-day visit on Tuesday. He will also take part in several programmes, BJP joint media incharge Deepak Jain said on Monday.

He said Nadda will begin his visit by paying obeisance at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. Later, he will travel to Dewas and attend a programme of self-help groups. Nadda will visit the home of state BJP organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat, whose mother died recently. Nadda will also attend meetings of the party's state office-bearers at BJP's Indore office. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma will also be present on the occasion, he added. Nadda was part of the hectic campaigning for the polls held recently in five states. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. Madhya Pradesh polls are due in 2023 end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022