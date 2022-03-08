Left Menu

Biden, allies affirm in call will continue raising costs on Russia for Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden Biden and the leaders of France, Germany and Britain affirmed in a video call on Monday their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said.

Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "underscored their commitment to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

