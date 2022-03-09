Left Menu

BJP demands EC action against Akhilesh Yadav over remarks on poll process

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:44 IST
The BJP Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission demanding action against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly trying to ''incite anti-social elements'' over the electoral process.

A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, claiming that Yadav, through a press conference on Tuesday, had ''attempted to spread disaffection and levelled brazen, unsubstantiated, frivolous and false charges against the Election Commission and its officials''.

''Should such leaders even be allowed to participate in the elections, the ultimate celebration of democracy? The commission must take a view on the matter,'' the BJP leaders said in the memorandum to the Commission.

The senior BJP leaders -- -- Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, G Kishan Reddy and Om Pathak -- also requested the Commission to ensure that the counting process, its venues and the areas around it are fully protected.

At a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, Yadav had alleged that senior government officials in the state capital were directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night where the chances of the BJP candidates winning were slim.

''Spreading lies and inciting citizens is a serious and grave offence and Akhilesh Yadav and his cohorts must be held accountable and be charged under relevant provisions of Election code and Indian Penal Code,'' the BJP leaders said.

