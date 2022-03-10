PARTY POSITION
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:20 IST
Party position of Punjab assembly polls: Total seats-117 Party Win AAP 92 CONGRESS 18 SAD 3 BJP 2 BSP 1 INDEPENDENT 1 PTI CHS SUN VSD CK
