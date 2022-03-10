NPP congratulates BJP for Manipur win

Left Menu

The National Peoples Party, which has won the second largest number of seats in Manipur, Thursday congratulated BJP for winning the poll.Extending its heartiest congratulations to BJP, the NPP also applauded the saffron partys candidates who won the poll.The NPP, which is headed by Mefghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sagma and is an ally of the outgoing government in Manipur, said its vote share in that state has increased.We have emerged as the second largest party in Manipur.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:14 IST
The National People's Party, which has won the second largest number of seats in Manipur, Thursday congratulated BJP for winning the poll.

Extending its ''heartiest congratulations'' to BJP, the NPP also applauded the saffron party's candidates who won the poll.

The NPP, which is headed by Mefghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sagma and is an ally of the outgoing government in Manipur, said its vote share in that state has increased.

“We have emerged as the second largest party in Manipur. Our vote share in that state has increased considerably with the support and love from the people. We would like to thank them for the trust they bestowed on us,” a party spokesperson said here.

The spokesperson, however, did not provide any figures. NPP will continue to serve the people of Manipur with utmost sincerity and hardwork, he added. The party has won seven seats in the Manipur assembly poll, three more than its tally in the outgoing house. BJP won a clear majority by bagging 32 seats in the 60-member house.

