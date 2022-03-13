Left Menu

Budget session: Congress to raise issues of inflation, unemployment in Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Congress will raise a number of issues, including inflation, unemployment and evacuation of the students from Ukraine, in the second part of the Budget session in Parliament, beginning from tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 11:43 IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Congress will raise a number of issues, including inflation, unemployment and evacuation of the students from Ukraine, in the second part of the Budget session in Parliament, beginning from tomorrow. The working president of Congress Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group at 10.30 am at 10 Janpath today.

In the meeting, the Congress leaders decided to raise issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers, and medical students returning from Ukraine in the upcoming Parliament session. "We held a discussion on the issues to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session. We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine," Kharge told ANI.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

