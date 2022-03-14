PM Modi wishes quick recovery to Obama after he tests positive for Covid
Ive had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative, Obama tweeted.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19.
''My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing,'' Modi tweeted.
Obama had said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, though he is feeling relatively healthy.
''I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,'' Obama tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Barack Obama
- COVID
- Michelle
ALSO READ
UP elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists: PM Narendra Modi in Deoria rally.
PM Narendra Modi says at meeting on Ukraine crisis that safety of Indian students, evacuating them is India's top priority: Official sources.
UP no longer wants to driven by casteism, it wants to move on highways of development: PM Narendra Modi at rally in UP's Ballia.
Dynasts dented country's self-confidence by questioning Covid vaccine: PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at rivals at UP's Maharajganj rally.
In talks with leaders of Slovak Republic, Romania, PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish at violence, humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: PMO.