Bhagwant Mann invites people of Punjab to his oath taking ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday invited the people of Punjab to his oath-taking ceremony as CM on Wednesday at the birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Mann requested people wear 'Basanti colour' turbans and shawls as Bhagat Singh is known to dawn it.

"I request people to reach Khatkar Kalan on March 16th (for the swearing-in ceremony). I request my brothers to wear Basanti turbans that day and sisters to drape similar colour shawls/stoles. We will colour Khatar Kalan in 'Basanti rang' that day," said Mann. Meanwhile, the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also requested the people to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his "younger brother" on March 16 as he himself will also be present there.

"The dreams of Bhagat Singh will come true. On March 16, the entire Punjab will take the oath with my younger brother. I will participate in the event with the people of Punjab. I request everyone to join," tweeted Kejriwal. AAP bagged a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony. Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)