Left Menu

BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:36 IST
BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

The party has asked all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the meeting.

The second half of the Budget session that began today will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022