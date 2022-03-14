BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held tomorrow
Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:36 IST
The party has asked all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the meeting.
The second half of the Budget session that began today will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.
