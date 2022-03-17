Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:11 IST
Pramod Sawant pays tributes to former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders paid tributes to former state CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader Parrikar died on March 17, 2019 after battling cancer.

"Bhai (Parrikar) was a source of inspiration, someone I could always look up to," Sawant told reporters after paying floral tributes at Parrikar's memorial at Miramar beach near Panaji.

"He did not only bring me into the political arena, but guided me time and again on serving the people with sincerity and impeccable integrity," he said.

BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane said Goa still misses Parrikar and the development seen in the coastal state is because of him.

Manohar Parrikar's elder son Utpal Parrikar was among various leaders who arrived at Miramar to pay homage to the former CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

