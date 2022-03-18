Peru court rules jailed ex President Fujimori can leave prison

Peru's top constitutional court ruled on Thursday that former President Alberto Fujimori can be freed from prison, where he had been sentenced to serve until 2032 for human rights violations, a judge said. Fujimori, 83, had previously been pardoned on Christmas Eve in 2017. But the constitutional court overturned that controversial decision on the grounds that it had been irregular.

The new decision reinstates the pardon, following the appointment of judges in recent years who were seen as more sympathetic to the former president. Judge Eloy Espinosa-Saldana confirmed the 4-3 ruling in remarks broadcast on local channel Canal N. It was unclear when Fujimori could leave prison or if new legal challenges could halt the decision.

Left-wing groups were calling for protests later on Thursday. The first pardon prompted thousands to take to the streets. Fujimori, who governed Peru between 1990 and 2000 is a highly polarizing figure. In his first term, he turned around the economy and ended a period of hyperinflation, but he was later sentenced for human rights violations involving a crackdown on the brutal Shining Path guerrilla group.

Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres said in response to the ruling that the government must obey it, although he criticized it is a way to "guarantee the impunity" of the former president. "I have said in the past that this (court) should disappear, it is very negative for the country," Torres told local media. "This organism has been doing a lot of damage to the country like in this concrete case."

Peru's Constitutional Tribunal is the country's top court and separate from the Executive branch. Leftist President Pedro Castillo, who came to office in July after beating Fujimori's daughter Keiko in a runoff election, had said during the campaign that he would like to dismantle the court. Since becoming President, however, he had been silent on the issue.

Fujimori resigned the presidency in 2000 just after starting a third term. When a series of videos showed his spy chief bribing politicians in cash, he flew to Japan and submitted his resignation by fax. In Japan, he claimed Japanese citizenship and stayed for years before flying to Chile in 2005 where he was arrested. He was later extradited to Peru, where he was successfully prosecuted. Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 and released in 2017 for a few months, before being jailed again when his pardon was overturned.

Fujimori's allies - including his daughter Keiko, who has run for President three times - have long said he struggles with poor health and deserves a humanitarian pardon. Fujimori was hospitalized last week and discharged on Monday.

