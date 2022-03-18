Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia greet people on Holi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also extended his greetings on the occasion.In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also extended his greetings on the occasion.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, ''Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- Hindi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal blames BJP for alleged attack on Sisodia's convoy, calls it 'party of goons and hooligans'
DCW has instilled sense of security among women of Delhi: Kejriwal
DCW has instilled sense of security among women of Delhi: Kejriwal
Kejriwal, Mann lead roadshow to thank voters, celebrate resounding victory in Pb polls
BJP knows there is AAP wave in Delhi & they will lose MCD polls: CM Kejriwal.