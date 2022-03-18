Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia greet people on Holi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also extended his greetings on the occasion.In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:08 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia greet people on Holi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also extended his greetings on the occasion.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, ''Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony.''

