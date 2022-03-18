Left Menu

Xi says conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests - Chinese media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:57 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that conflicts and confrontations such as the events unfolding in Ukraine are in the interests of no-one, according to Chinese state media. State-to-state relations cannot advance to the stage of confrontation, and conflicts and confrontations are not in the interests of anyone, Xi told Biden on a video call.

"The Ukraine crisis is something that we don't want to see," said Xi. Xi said China and the United States must guide bilateral relations along the right track, and both sides should also shoulder due international responsibilities and make efforts for world peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

