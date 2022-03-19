US Vice President Kamala Harris, Apple CEO Tim Cook send Holi greetings
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Apple CEO Tim Cook have greeted people on the occasion of Holi the festival of colours.Harris took to Twitter to send her Holi greetings on Friday.Today is a day celebrating joy, positivity, and coming together through vibrant colors.
Harris took to Twitter to send her Holi greetings on Friday.
"Today is a day celebrating joy, positivity, and coming together through vibrant colors. To the South Asian community and those who celebrate–happy Holi!" Harris, the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President, said in a tweet.
Apple CEO Cook also sent his greetings on the occasion.
"Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here's to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images," Cook said in a tweet as he posted several pictures of the festival of colour.
On Friday, top American lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressman Steny Hoyer, House Majority Leader, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Congresswoman Judy Chu among others greeted Indian-Americans and Hindus across the world on the occasion of the festival of colors and said that Holi celebrates love and the triumph of good over evil.
Holi was celebrated across India and some South Asian regions with great enthusiasm on Friday with people thronging the streets, smearing each other with 'gulal' (colours) and exchanging greetings after two years of muted festivities due to COVID-19 curbs.
