Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:53 IST
U.N. official welcomes initiative to hold Yemen consultations in Riyadh - Twitter
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations welcomes an initiative to hold consultations in Saudi Arabia to support U.N. efforts to reach a political settlement in Yemen, the Office of the U.N. Special Envoy for the country, Hans Grundberg, said on Twitter on Sunday. "We welcome the initiative announced by the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) to host the parties to the conflict in Yemen for consultations in Riyadh in the coming weeks in support of the U.N. efforts," it said, citing U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujjaric.

The GCC is a regional grouping of the oil-rich monarchies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

