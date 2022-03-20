U.N. official welcomes initiative to hold Yemen consultations in Riyadh - Twitter
The United Nations welcomes an initiative to hold consultations in Saudi Arabia to support U.N. efforts to reach a political settlement in Yemen, the Office of the U.N. Special Envoy for the country, Hans Grundberg, said on Twitter on Sunday. "We welcome the initiative announced by the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) to host the parties to the conflict in Yemen for consultations in Riyadh in the coming weeks in support of the U.N. efforts," it said, citing U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujjaric.
The GCC is a regional grouping of the oil-rich monarchies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
