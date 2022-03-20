Left Menu

West Bengal Police files case over bomb attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

West Bengal Police on Sunday filed a case over an alleged bomb attack on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-03-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:40 IST
West Bengal Police files case over bomb attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar
BJP leader Jagannath Sarkar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Police on Sunday filed a case over an alleged bomb attack on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar. An FIR has been filed at Haringhata Police Station in Nadia, in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Nadia district. "I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly," said Jagannath Sarkar.

Sarkar claimed that he escaped the untoward incident as the car was in speed and the bomb landed behind his car. The BJP MP claimed that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and a President's rule should be imposed in the state to save democracy.

"No one is secure in Bengal as the law and order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government," he said. "Article 356 (President's rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation (deteriorating law and order) in the state. Otherwise, it won't stop," he added.

The film 'The Kashmir Files' has mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022