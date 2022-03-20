West Bengal Police files case over bomb attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

West Bengal Police on Sunday filed a case over an alleged bomb attack on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar. An FIR has been filed at Haringhata Police Station in Nadia, in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Nadia district. "I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly," said Jagannath Sarkar.

Sarkar claimed that he escaped the untoward incident as the car was in speed and the bomb landed behind his car. The BJP MP claimed that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and a President's rule should be imposed in the state to save democracy.

"No one is secure in Bengal as the law and order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government," he said. "Article 356 (President's rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation (deteriorating law and order) in the state. Otherwise, it won't stop," he added.

The film 'The Kashmir Files' has mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

