Tunisia's president says everyone can give views on new political system

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 21-03-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 05:33 IST
  • Tunisia

Everyone will have a chance to express their views on the new political system being formulated in Tunisia, before a committee gives directions for constitutional reforms, President Kais Saied said in a speech on state television early on Monday.

Saied faces strong internal and external criticism that he seeks to establish one-man rule since he monopolized the executive authorities and suspended parliament last year.

Saied said in the speech that he would go ahead with his initial plan to hold a referendum on constitutional changes as scheduled on July 25. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

