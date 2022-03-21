Left Menu

After receiving Padma Bhushan, Ghulam Nabi Azad says he hopes to eradicate religion- and caste-based politics

After being conferred the Padma Bhushan award in the field of public affairs, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he hoped to eradicate religion- and caste-based politics which were widespread in the country.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Ajit Kumar Jha After being conferred the Padma Bhushan award in the field of public affairs, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he hoped to eradicate religion- and caste-based politics which were widespread in the country.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Azad said, "I had talked about the responsibility of political parties previously also with the same sense of service. I am influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and I follow Gandhi's ideas from my youth." "Gandhi ji is now no more but his principles did not fade away. The politics of casteism, hatred and religion is widespread in the country. I do not blame any one party in particular. All the parties are doing it. Some parties are doing too much of it, some parties are doing less. But all the parties carry forward this kind of politics. Sometimes, I feel that by coming into politics, I am not able to do what can be done by leaving politics. I want to eradicate religion and caste politics," he said.

The Congress leader stressed that no party is trying to end the politics of caste and religion. "This disease is increasing in every election, be it a national or a regional party. If parties do not work on their basic principles, elections will continue to be held in the country in the name of religion and caste," he said. Slamming those who opposed the move to award Azad with a Padma Bhushan, he said, "Many people make comments. Critics are not aware of anyone's history, nor do they know who are already working in the party and what are their contributions. People do not know about the history of leaders. Such people only comment on getting the award."

Sources close to ANI today informed that Gandhis (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) skipped the Padma awards wherein award was conferred on Azad. In August 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi had also skipped the ceremony wherein former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. (ANI)

