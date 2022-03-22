Left Menu

U.S. warns of potential cyberattacks from Russia, citing 'evolving intelligence'

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:08 IST
The U.S. warned on Monday there was "evolving intelligence" that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks, according to a statement from the White House.

"I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," U.S. President Joe Biden said in the statement, adding everyone needed "to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

