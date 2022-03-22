Biden and European leaders discussed security, humanitarian support for Ukraine - White House
22-03-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy on Monday discussed Russia's "brutal tactics" in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians, the White House said.
The leaders also discussed security and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the White House said.
