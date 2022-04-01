JDU leader dismisses speculations over Bihar CM eyeing Rajya Sabha seat

Dismissing speculations that Nitish Kumar is looking for a stint in the Rajya Sabha, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday said that the Bihar Chief Minister enjoys the mandate of the people to serve the state and is not going anywhere. Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha termed the rumors "mischievous" saying that it is far from the truth as Nitish Kumar will continue to serve Bihar as the chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, Jha said, "I'm intrigued at the rumor that CM @NitishKumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, and far from the truth. Shri Kumar has the people's mandate to serve Bihar and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister. He is not going anywhere!" He further added that Nitish Kumar was the face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

"Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, and people voted this alliance to power. His unwavering commitment to serving people and ability to transform #Bihar is sacrosanct. I urge all to desist from such propaganda, which shall yield little" he further tweeted. Nitish Kumar is serving his fourth term in office. (ANI)

