Left Menu

Cong Parliamentary Party meeting on April 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:59 IST
Cong Parliamentary Party meeting on April 5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Parliamentary Party on April 5 to discuss the current political situation, strategy in both Houses of Parliament, and the way forward.

All Congress parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, as well as the Rajya Sabha, will attend the meeting in the central hall of Parliament on Tuesday, sources said.

This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states.

Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of rising inflation and hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas, besides the economic situation in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022