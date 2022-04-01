BSP expels three of its leader, including an ex-MLA

The Bahujan Samaj Party has expelled its three leaders, including a former legislator, for indulging in indiscipline, a party leader said on Friday.

BSP’s Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said two-time MLA Rajkumar Rawat and two other BSP leaders SK Sharma and Sonpal were expelled from the party on Thursday.

Kumar, however, did not mention the period of the expulsion of the three leaders.

Kumar said these leaders did not even attend the party’s recent meeting in Lucknow, convened to examine the reasons for electoral losses.

He said Rawat was elected from the Gokul assembly constituency in 2007 and the Govardhan assembly constituency in 2012.

Sharma had contested the recent UP assembly polls from the Mathura constituency while Sonpal had contested from Chhata constituency.

Sharma, however, claimed he had resigned from the BSP membership on March 11 itself.

