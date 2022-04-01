Dhankhar complains of uneasiness, cancels scheduled visit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was on the way to attend a function in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, returned from midway after complaining of uneasiness, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Dhankhar was travelling by car to Matua headquarter Thakurnagar, a little over 60 kms from Kolkata, to attend Baruni Mela.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Dhankhar over the phone and enquired about his health, he added.

A team of doctors from the state-run SSKM Hospital and a private hospital attended to the governor at the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Matua community online on the opening day of the fair on Wednesday.

