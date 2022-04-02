Northeast has become mainstream of India, says Kiren Rijiju

Emphasising the Centre's developmental feat in the northeastern region of the country, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Northeast has become the mainstream of the country. Union Minister Kiran Rijiju expressed pride and satisfaction while addressing the media today on AFSPA.

Briefing the mediapersons, Rijiju said, "I am addressing you with a sense of pride and satisfaction. For the first time, it feels that the Northeast has become the mainstream. We always used to hear that the Northeast has to be connected to the mainstream. Today, I can say it is already in the mainstream in the country." He further said, "After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the manner in which importance has been given to the Northeast to take it forward and the manner in which 'Look East' has been turned into 'Act East' and action began, this Northeast has entered into a transformational mode."

The Union Minister hails the Centre's decision to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from major areas of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. Rijiju said, "The recent decision to withdraw AFSPA from major areas of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur is a revolutionary decision. When AFSPA is withdrawn, it means that peace has returned to that area."

"I want to tell the country that people were earlier afraid to visit the northeast. They used to ask me if it was safe to visit the Northeast? Now everybody can go there and spend time. There is no disturbance there," he added. In a major step taken after decades, the Centre on Friday reduced disturbed areas under AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur; and kept it effective in a few districts and areas falling within the jurisdiction of some police stations in these states for next six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)