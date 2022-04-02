Dynastic political parties 'threat' to democracy in India, says J P Nadda

Dynastic political parties were a ''threat'' to democracy in India, claimed BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday while asserting that only his party was based on ideology.

Addressing a Scheduled Tribes Sammelan of the BJP in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, he took a swipe at the INC, saying there is ''nothing 'Indian', 'national' or 'Congress' in it''.

''It has become a party of a family and of a brother and sister,'' Nadda said.

He said there are other dynastic political parties in the country such as the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, K Chandrashekhar Rao's TDP in Telangana, and the NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

''Initially, these become regional parties and later turn into dynastic parties,'' the BJP chief said.

''The BJP has the largest following and we will move forward but we should understand that these parties are a threat to the democracy of the country. It's not good for democracy,'' Nadda said.

At the event, through which the party is aiming to strengthen its base in eastern Rajasthan, he asserted that the BJP is the only political party in India that is based on ideology.

Nadda also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, which has formed government in Punjab, saying it should not be forgotten that its candidates got their security deposits forfeited in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand assembly elections.

He said the BJP won four out of five assembly elections and in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath became the first sitting chief minister to get a second term.

Accusing the Congress of being ''anti-tribal and anti-Dalit'', Nadda said the welfare of the tribal and Dalits is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The Congress party remained busy in dynastic politics and never cared for the Dalits and tribals. It was the Congress whose candidate contested election against B R Ambedkar,'' the BJP chief said.

''The Union government led by Prime Minister Modi is running welfare schemes to bring tribal into the mainstream.'' Targetting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, he alleged the Congress dispensation was ''neck-deep in corruption, a ruling party MLA abuses an SHO and atrocities against Dalits and Tribal are happening in the state''.

He claimed that 6.51 lakh criminal cases were registered in Rajasthan in the last 38 months and 18 rapes happen daily.

''Most of the crimes against Tribal and Dalits are happening in Rajasthan. Congress leaders should be made to sit at home. You create awareness through democratic ways against the Congress,'' Nadda said.

Describing Modi as the rights protector of the Tribals, he highlighted various schemes and programmes of the Central government.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, state president Satish Poonia, Rajya Sabha MP and tribal leader Kirodi Lal Meena and other leaders were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by intellectuals from eastern Rajasthan, particularly from the Bharatpur division which comprises Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur.

In this region, the Congress had won the majority of seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. The BJP is trying to strengthen its base in the area ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

