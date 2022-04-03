Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts from Monday

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-04-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 11:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts from Monday
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a gazette notification carving out 26 districts out of the existing 13.

All the new districts would come into being from April 4 (Monday), the gazette issued on Saturday night said.

Soon after notification was issued, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and Superintendents of Police to the newly-created districts.

The state government, in January, had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.

Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency as a district.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022