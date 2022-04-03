Left Menu

Pakistan PM Khan gets reprieve as move to oust him blocked

Khan, whose fate was not immediately clear, advised the country's president to dissolve parliament, leading to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people. "I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," Khan said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures. He called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections. The opposition vowed to fight the block, made by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri of Khan's political party.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 03-04-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:41 IST
Pakistan PM Khan gets reprieve as move to oust him blocked
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. Khan, whose fate was not immediately clear, advised the country's president to dissolve parliament, leading to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

"I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," Khan said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures. He called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

The opposition vowed to fight the block, made by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri of Khan's political party. "We will stage a sit-in at the National Assembly (parliament). We are also moving to the Supreme Court today," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP), told reporters.

If the vote had gone through and the opposition remained united, the former cricket star who surged to power in 2018 but recently lost his parliamentary majority, would have been out of office. A prominent newspaper had recently said Khan was "as good as gone", but he had urged his supporters to take to the streets on Sunday ahead of the planned vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022