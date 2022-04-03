Left Menu

Delhi Congress holds protest against central govt over rising fuel prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:54 IST
The Delhi unit of the Congress on Sunday staged a protest in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for constant rise in fuel and gas prices.

The protest, part of the opposition party's ''Mahangai Mukt Bharat'' campaign, was led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

The protesters raised slogans against the central government, holding it responsible for ''sharp'' increase in the prices of oil and natural gas.

Kumar said the Centre has increased prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and even the domestic gas cylinder just after the polls in five states were over.

''Spike in fuel prices has also led to inflation among other daily commodities. The government should reduce fuel prices to give breather to people,'' he said.

In the protest, agitators mocked the central government by garlanding cylinders and motorcycles.

Congress supporters, who participated in the protest, said it was becoming tough for common people to survive amid ''such inflation''.

''Constant increase in fuel and natural gas prices broke the backbone of the public. Rates of petrol, diesel are being raised everyday having a cascading effect on other commodities as well, which is making daily consumables costlier,'' a Congress protester said.

