Sharad Pawar calls Raj Thackeray vanishing political entity

The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar took a swipe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday, calling him a vanishing political entity, who appears once in 3-4 months. Pawar's sharp remarks came in response to Thackeray's allegation levelled during a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai against the NCP for practising "caste politics and creating a divide among people".

"Raj Thackeray stays underground for three to four months and suddenly surfaces to give a lecture. This is his speciality. I don't know what does he do for months," Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur. He further took a dig at the electoral performance of the MNS, saying "his party doesn't engage with the public. His voting percentage is proof of it, added Pawar.

Rejecting the caste politics allegation, Pawar said, "He spoke about the NCP and caste politics. The fact is that Chhagan Bhujbal, and Madhukarrao Pichad among others had worked as the Leader of the House in the state Assembly of the NCP. Everybody knows which communities they belong to." Further, defending the appointment of his Nephew Ajit Pawar as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, the NCP patriarch said, "Ajit Pawar has got the chance to lead because he has experience of over 30 years of Parliamentary experience."

Pawar also responded sharply to Thackeray's praise for the development initiatives taken by Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and contrasting it with the development initiatives in Maharashtra. "What happened in UP recently? Election results were different because of different reasons. But in Lakhimpur Kheri, where farmers were killed....farmers were protesting on the borders of UP, but no one came to solve their issues. Many things happened under the Yogi government and if he (Raj Thackeray) is praising that government then I don't want to say anything. Under (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray's guidance this won't happen," Pawar added.

The NCP and Congress are part of the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray. Pawar also slammed the Central government over the issue of fuel price hike. (ANI)

