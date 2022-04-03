Pakistan's president approves PM Khan's request to dissolve parliament - presidency

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice to dissolve the lower house of parliament, which was to vote to oust Khan.

"The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution," said a statement from the Presidency. The move comes after Khan survived a move to oust him as prime minister, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. The opposition vowed to challenge the move in the country's Supreme Court.

