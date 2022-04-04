Economist Chaves projected to win Costa Rica election: preliminary tally

Economist and former World Bank official Rodrigo Chaves was projected to win Costa Rica's presidential election with around 52.9% of the vote, according to the electoral tribunal's preliminary partial tally of Sunday's run-off ballot.

Rival candidate and former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres was trailing with 47.1%, the tally showed.

