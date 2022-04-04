Left Menu

Govt urged to grant e-visa to Afghan Sikh to visit ailing father

In the letter, Manjit Singh requested the Indian government to grant visa to Kultar Singh and his wife on humanitarian grounds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:31 IST
Jag Assara Guru Ott (JAGO) party president Manjit Singh has written to the Prime Minister's Office urging the government to grant a visa to an Afghan Sikh residing in Dubai to visit his ailing father in India.

In the letter to the Prime Minister's Office last week, Manjit Singh said Kultar Singh Arban Singh, a prominent Afghan Sikh businessman, and his wife, both Afghan passport holders, have applied for an emergency visa after Kultar's father Harbans Singh suffered an acute cerebrovascular accident on March 29.

The 91-year-old, a resident of Delhi, is currently on life support at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and remains critical.

Speaking to PTI, Kultar Singh said he applied for an emergency visa on March 29 but has not received any response so far. He said he had applied for a visa six months back as well.

Kultar Singh informed that his parents fled Kabul in the 1990s to escape violence there and have been living in Delhi since. They receive Indian citizenship in 2017, he said. Kultar claimed that the Indian consulate in Dubai has said that they cannot help. In the letter, Manjit Singh requested the Indian government to grant visa to Kultar Singh and his wife on humanitarian grounds.

