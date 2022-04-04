Lok Sabha to discuss Ukraine crisis under Rule 193 on Tuesday

Left Menu

Lok Sabha will discuss the issue of the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday under Rule 193.

Lok Sabha will discuss the issue of the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday under Rule 193. Earlier in the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla had agreed to allow a discussion for a short term on the same after demand from several political parties.

Notices for Rule 193 have been given by RSP Lok Sabha MP N.K. Premachandran and Congress MP Manish Tewari. Discussion is likely to happen for two hours following which a reply will be given by Minister of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The government is also mulling the option of asking Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to intervene in the debate. Scindia as Civil Aviation Minister played a key role in coordinating efforts of various airlines including private airlines to fly aircraft to bring Indians back. While members of Parliament want to understand how the situation currently is in Ukraine and what is India's stand vis-a-vis Ukraine and Russia and also what the Indian government plans to do to accommodate the students who were brought back under Operation Ganga from war-hit Ukraine via special flights.

Operation Ganga, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was launched on February 26. The first evacuation flight from Bucharest reached New Delhi with 249 nationals on 27 February. Op Ganga went on till March 11. Members also want to understand the government of India's stand with regards to Russia and Ukraine and also how it impacts geopolitical space. Fuel prices impacted because of the crisis is what members are likely to seek response on from the govt.

Many students who were in their later years of college for medical education and see their future in a limbo with the college infrastructure completely destroyed in Ukraine. More than 22,000 Indians, majorly students were brought back on more than 80 flights. India also rescued several others including citizens from Bangladesh & Nepal.

Four Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh were dispatched to neighbouring countries to help coordinate evacuation efforts. (ANI)

