PM Modi calls on BJP leaders to offer voluntary labour to build ponds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on BJP leaders and workers to offer voluntary labour (shram daan) to build more and more ponds in their areas ahead of the summer months. PM Modi gave this call at a meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party held at Ambedkar Bhavan on Tuesday at which he, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others were present.

The Prime Minister, during the meeting, gave directions to observe a Social Justice Paksha Pakhwada (fortnight) from April 7 to 20. PM Modi stated that as the temperature is rising continuously, the problem of water may become more prominent in the coming days. So he asked all the leaders to perform "Shramdaan" and construct more and more ponds in their area.

Prahlad Joshi said, "A program called the Social Justice Paksha Pakhwada will be celebrated from April 7 to 20. During this fortnight, we will have different programs for 15 days." "On one day, we will be undertaking the pond sanitation program and also go to the Anganwadi. We will do many such programs and all our MPs have been called by the Prime Minister. He said that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, everyone should devote 15 days to service in their area," he said.

The Prime Minister has called for a special program on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. On Wednesday, on the auspicious occasion of BJP's foundation day, PM Modi will virtually address all the BJP workers, Joshi added.

"On April 7, Ayushman Bharat program and Jan Aushadhi Kendra program have been scheduled, on 8th, there is a program related to PMAY scheme, on 9th there is a program on Har Ghar Jal Ghar, and a program related to Jyotiba Phule, on April 11 has been organized," Joshi added. "On the 12th, the MPs have been directed to visit the schools and motivate the children to take the Covid-19 vaccine. On the 13th the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and a visit to the PDS Center under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana will be undertaken," Joshi said.

He said that Ambedkar Jayanti will be celebrated at booth level on 14th, and on 15th Tribes Day will be celebrated to talk to the Scheduled Tribe friends and to reach out to them about various schemes. On April 16, the Government of India has a plan for the workers who are in the unorganized sector. On April 17, financial inclusion which is a very big program, has been scheduled. On April 18 Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and other such programs will be discussed. On 19th, a mass nutrition campaign, which will be done by visiting Anganwadi, and on the 20th a program to give glory to the unsung heroes of Independence will be held. The program has been prepared under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister will address all the party workers at 10 am. Every year Foundation Day is celebrated on April 6, and this time due to the Parliament session we are celebrating it in Delhi, so tomorrow at 9 am, all the MPs will meet in the annexe hall and the party's symbolic cap has been given to everyone to wear. (ANI)

