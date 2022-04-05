Left Menu

NCP chief Sharad Pawar invites Maharashtra's MLAs for dinner tonight

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has invited Maharashtra's MLAs for a dinner tonight, as the leaders from all the parties are here for a training program in Parliament.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders will also be attending the meeting. Also, this meeting holds importance, as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

