ED action on Sena's Raut: Vindictive politics, says Aaditya

There is an atmosphere of pressure politics, said Thackeray.If such acts continued, there was a scope to think if there was democracy left in the country, the Sena minister said.Earlier, someone in a public rally said if you do not vote for a particular party, an inquiry will be initiated.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:11 IST
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the ED action against his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was ''vindictive politics''.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials had said earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an alternate fuel event here, Thackeray also said all constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi were standing strongly with each other.

''It is clear cut this (ED action) is happening with a political motive. It is happening due to vindictive politics. Whatever is happening in our country, it is certainly not an atmosphere of democracy, an atmosphere of politics. There is an atmosphere of pressure politics,'' said Thackeray.

If such acts continued, there was a scope to think if there was democracy left in the country, the Sena minister said.

''Earlier, someone in a public rally said if you do not vote for a particular party, an inquiry will be initiated. If common people are being given such threats, there is a need to think if democracy still exists,'' he added.

