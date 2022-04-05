Pakistan dissidents slam Imran Khan; say his actions are 'unconstitutional'

A group of Pakistani dissidents on Tuesday expressed ''trepidation and worry'' over the political situation in Pakistan, saying that “all norms of civility, democratic behaviour, parliamentary ethics, and adherence to the Constitution'' have been thrown to the winds by the government of Imran Khan.

The embattled Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending snap elections after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Khan then got Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023.

“Even after losing the support of a majority in parliament, Imran Khan unlawfully dissolved parliament. The (former) Prime Minister still enjoys the perks of office such as using State Television to send out political messages and criticising the Opposition,” said a statement issued by South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a grouping of pro-democracy Pakistanis.

“It is sad that the Higher Judiciary of the country is looking most casually at the illegal and unlawful and unconstitutional ruling of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in not allowing the Vote of No Confidence against Imran Khan. Institutions of National Security have failed to contradict (or confirm) claims that the Vote of No Confidence was launched by the ‘traitorous Opposition’ under instructions from the United States of America,” SAATH said.

“In any other country, such allegations would demand a high burden of proof,” the statement said, adding that ‘violation of the Constitution in the absence of evidence should have attracted a serious and immediate response from the judiciary,” it said.

According to SAATH, “Individuals within the military leadership helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) rise to power and their much-vaunted recent neutrality should have resulted in a clarification about the false allegations regarding collusion between the opposition and a foreign power.” Observing that constitutional lawyers are aghast at what is going on, the statement said: “In the first place no proof has been shown about the so-called ‘American interference’ in Pakistan’s internal affairs; secondly the Deputy Speaker, the Prime Minister, and the President seem to have worked this fiasco in tandem.” SAATH called upon “all stakeholders in Pakistan and all Institutions of State” to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, end the practice of calling opponents ‘traitors,’ and restrain the hand of a would-be civilian dictator. SAATH also asked the Pakistan Supreme Court to act swiftly in upholding the Constitution and law.

